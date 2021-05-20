Gov Ayade's defection regrettable, unfortunate —Dan Orbih | Ripples Nigeria

South-South zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih, has described Thursday’s defection of Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as regrettable and unfortunate.

Chief Orbih in a telephone conversation with Ripples Nigeria, said it was a shame that Governor Ayade would leave the PDP for a party that has unleashed hardship on Nigerians in the last couple of years.

Ayade, while announcing his defection in Calabar on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with six APC governors that lasted over an hour at the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office in Calabar, had said his decision was informed by the need to “join hands with President Buhari in his determination to enhance the fortunes of the country”.

According to him, “We need to work ahead with the president for the future and unity of Nigeria. We all need to sit at the same dining table with Mr Presidential to save Nigeria”.

Speaking further on the development, Orbih called on the National Assembly to enact a law that would make swapping of political parties premised on defined conditions.

He said: “It (Ayade’s defection) is regrettable and unfortunate. How can you leave a party on whose platform you won the governorship for another that has unleashed hardship on millions of Nigerians?

“It is time for lawmakers to come out clear on this. You can’t ride the platform of a party to success and turn around to take the mandate away to another party.

“A law should come up to state clearly that if an elected leader is leaving the party on whose platform he was elected; he should relinquish the mandate. This will help sanitize our politics,” he said.

