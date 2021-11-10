Gov Badaru presents 2022 budget proposal of N177.8bn to Jigawa Assembly

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednesday presented the 2022 budget proposal of N177.8 billion budget to the State House of Assembly for considerations.

Badaru, who presented the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Consolidation for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development,” in Dutse, said N91.1 or 51 percent was earmarked for capital investments and N83 billion or 49 percent set aside as recurrent expenditure in the budget.

The governor said: “The budget is N21.2 billion or 13.5 percent higher than N156.5 billion budgeted for the 2021 fiscal year.”

According to him, N3.5 billion was set aside from contingency and stabilization funds.

Badaru said: “N120.75 billion or 68 percent will be accrued from recurrent sources including federal transfers and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“The remaining N57.1 billion or 32 percent was expected to accrue from various capital receipts.

“Personnel cost will gulp 30 percent or N53 billion of the budget. Also, N85.88 billion or 48 percent had been proposed to the education and health sectors.

“Education sector is allocated N57.18 billion representing about 32 percent of the total budget which exceeds UNESCO’s Education for All prescription of 26 percent allocation to Education.”

