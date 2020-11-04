Gov Badaru presents N156.5bn 2021 budget to Jigawa Assembly

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednesday presented the 2021 budget proposal of N156.58 billion for the state’s House of Assembly.

The budget was tagged: “Budget of Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation-Meeting the Next Level Agenda II.”

Badaru said the budget was higher than the 2020 Original and Revised Budgets by 2.4 percent and 29 percent respectively.

He said: “Based on the aggregated proposed revenue and expenditure estimates, the 2021 Appropriation Bill is seeking the consideration of the Honorable House to appropriate the sum of N156.58 billion for the services of the Jigawa State government during the period of January 1 to December 31, 2021.

“This is higher than the 2020 Original and Revised Budgets by 2.4 percent and 29 percent respectively.”

The governor said of the total proposed estimates, N78.346 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditures, including provisions for contingency and stabilization funds, while N78.241 was for capital investments.

“With a difference of only about 0.1 percent, the recurrent to capital expenditure ratio is almost exactly 50:50.

“It is worthy of note that despite the rising cost of personnel cost due to the new minimum wage and the rising cost of service delivery due to inflationary trends, we try to ensure that as much resources as possible are earmarked for capital investments.

“Based on the parameters used in the MTEF projections and considering current trends, we consider this budget size as very realistic and achievable barring any fiscal uncertainties,” Badaru added.

