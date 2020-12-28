Gov Bagudu signs Kebbi 2021 budget of N141.6bn

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N141.6 billion.

Bagudu had on November 27 presented the budget to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

The state government had earmarked N92.2 billion as capital expenditure and N49.5 billion for recurrent expenditure in the budget.

The governor, who signed the budget at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, noted that the budget was graciously approved and passed by the Assembly.

He expressed the hope that the 2021 budget performance would be better than 2020 spending framework and described this year as a tough one globally because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “But locally, it is also tough for us because of other factors, particularly the flood disasters that affected the state.”

READ ALSO: Kebbi governor approves N949m for completion of new secretariat

He also lamented the inability of the state to get the expected internally generated revenue, making it difficult for the government to deliver on its promise of providing citizens’ basic needs.

“Our ability to collect the revenue has been a major challenge, and no matter how noble the executive wished to be, it could not deliver the much expected dividends to the people.

“But despite the limited resources, we have been able to still deliver on some of those promises we made to the people.

“I am glad President Muhammadu Buhari has led us very well, and we have been able to deliver to a certain extent, but obviously, there is a need for more resources to support the bigger dreams and opportunities,” Bagudu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions