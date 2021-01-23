Gov Bello advocates stiffer punishment for bandits’ informants in Niger

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Saturday proposed the same punishment for kidnappers, armed bandits, and their informants in the state.

The governor, who stated this while swearing-in the state’s new Chief Judge, Aisha Bwari at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Minna, said the informants are more dangerous for aiding crime and deserve stiffer punishment.

He added that it would be difficult for kidnappers and bandits to operate without the informants.

Bello said: “It has come to our notice that most of these heinous crimes are being executed by members of the communities, in most cases, they are the ones that invite the bandits. I am seriously suggesting that kidnappers, bandits, and informants receive the same punishments.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill pastor, abduct 11 others in Niger

“Without informants, bandit activities will become extremely difficult. In my opinion, the informants are more dangerous than bandits. They have deprived people of their livelihood and at the same time, they have deprived people of their lives.

“An example needs to be set for those involved in these activities. I will meet up with the state Assembly on the steps to take to ensure this and I hope the judiciary will execute whatever amendment is made.”

The new chief judge assured the governor that the judiciary would work in tandem with the executive and legislature to execute laws for the good of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions