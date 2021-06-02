Gov Bello bans commercial motorcycles in Minna | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, on Wednesday, banned the use of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada in Minna, the state capital.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement in Minna, also announced the time limit for private motorcycles in the state capital.

The statement read: “Niger State Government has banned commercial motorcycles in Minna metropolis effective from tomorrow, 3rd June, 2021.

“Private motorcycles will be allowed to operate between 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.”

