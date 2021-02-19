Gov Bello confirms negotiation for release of abducted Kagara students | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Bello confirms negotiation for release of abducted Kagara students
The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Friday confirmed the negotiation between the state government and bandits over the release of the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara.
The governor, who confirmed the development in a state-wide broadcast, said the state government is in the final stage of negotiation for the release of the victims.
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three members of staff at the college located in the Rafi local government area of the state.
The bandits reportedly killed one student during the attack on the college.
Sani-Bello said the government was interfacing with the federal, local government, and the state authority to rescue the victims.
READ ALSO: Niger releases names of abducted Kagara students, teachers
He said: “At the moment, there is no additional information apart from the one we have at hand. Our priority is to make sure we bring back the students safe, things are speculated or rumoured, but we cannot work with these in situations like this.”
The governor disclosed that the state government was using kinetic and non-kinetic measures to ensure the students’ safe return and assured parents and families of the victims to be hopeful as everything possible was being done on the matter.
He said an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, had offered to assist the government voluntarily in the ongoing efforts to rescue the students and staff of the college.
Jakande rejected calls to vie for Nigeria’s presidency – Tinubu
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said on Friday the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, rejected calls by some groups to contest for the country’s presidency.
Tinubu, who stated this at the Eight Day Fidau Prayer held for the former governor at his residence in the Ilupeju area of the state, described the deceased as a true progressive and leader.
He said: “We have listened to the clergymen, to our father (Jakande) who have gone to answer the call of Almighty Allah. We pray that God will forgive all his sins, accept him into Aljunas fidaus.
“To the family; it is not your loss but ours. We cannot be all alive forever. Allah destined the date we will depart. Today is eight days, we all assemble here to pray for Alhaji Jakande. Well, if I start to write, I will write an epistle, I am one of the few lucky men to grow under him.
“This is the house I learnt to become a politician and my journey to political life. Alhaji Jakande said go, we need many like you, go to the Senate and the rest is history. To our junior brothers and sisters, may God bless you, and set you on the right part of success.
“To all of us in Lagos, we have been extremely lucky to have him, extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his knowledge.
READ ALSO: 15 things you may not know about the late first civilian governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande
“Nigeria equally is lucky but when the crisis of military and many others arose, we met him and said we want Jakande. But the ex-governor said he is no longer interested in becoming the president in the midst of chaos.
“We asked him to come and lead, he said no, the field is left for us. He has left an open field.
“There is no way one can say we will beat his (Jakande) record. He is already immortal, it is only our own character and vision that will drive our mission.”
In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad, said nothing can stop Tinubu from becoming the next president of Nigeria if it is God’s plan for the ex-Lagos governor.
He urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the APC chieftain in his 2023 ambition.
Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Africa reached 100,294 on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The agency said on its Twitter handle the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent also stood at 3,796,354.
South Africa has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Africa at 48,708 followed by Egypt with 10,201, and Morocco 8,524.
READ ALSO: WHO marks one year of COVID-19 pandemic in Africa
The southern Africa region is most affected by COVID-19 in terms of the number of confirmed cases followed by North Africa.
“A total of 3,346,404 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far,” the agency said.
Nigeria has 150, 246 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,803 deaths as of Thursday night.
Edo records 53 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death
The Edo State government on Friday confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force in Benin, however, said the state also recorded 23 recoveries and one fatality.
According to him, the death has increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities since the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to 42.
He said: “The 53 new cases were confirmed positive from 208 samples collected within a 24-hour period.
“We also recorded one more health worker-infection, with 864 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.
“With the new figures, Edo has now recorded a total of 1,717 confirmed cases, 389 health worker-infections, 42 deaths, and 803 recoveries since December 1, 2020, when the state started tracking the second wave of the virus.”
READ ALSO: Edo govt confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Obi reassured the people of the state of the government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and protecting them.
He, however, urged the residents to complement the state government’s efforts at ensuring the health and safety of all citizens.
Altogether, Edo State has 4, 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154 fatalities, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
