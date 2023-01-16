Gov Bello imposes curfew on Niger community over violence

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has imposed a curfew in Lambata, Gurara local government area of the state over violence.

The directive followed the killing of the community head, Mohammed Abdulsafur, in a violent clash last week.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by the Information Officer in SSG’s office, Lawal Tanko, said the curfew would be in place from 6:00 p.m. -6:00 a.m. from Sunday until further notice.

The statement read: “The state government has condemned in strong terms the violence and act of lawlessness that occurred in Lambata Town.

“The government urged the residents of the area to cooperate with the security agents in the urgent task of restoring peace in Lambata, while urging security agencies to ensure the enforcement of the curfew.”

