Gov Bello laments Nigeria’s military inability to end insecurity

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Friday decried the inability of the Nigerian military to rid the country of bandits and other criminal elements in the country.

Bello, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, stated this while addressing the Strategic Leaders and Members of Course 30 of the Nigerian Defense College, Abuja.

He charged the military to come up with new strategies that would make see to the end of insecurity in the country.

He said: “We need to do further retrospection as to why the Nigerian Military that is praised all over the world for its gallantry seems to be fighting insurgency and banditry without an end. As strategic leaders and Members of Course 30 of the Nigerian Defense College, I challenge you to come up with strategic roadmap to end this menace soon.

READ ALSO: 5G will help Nigeria tackle insecurity —Buhari

“As the Chief Security Officers of the state, we took our responsibility of providing quality information to the security agencies, effectively supporting them with logistics and morale-boosting gestures.

“We have also brought in non-state actors like the vigilantes and the hunters to support the conventional security apparatus considering their knowledge of the terrain. On many occasions, I have had to visit the affected communities and had one-on-one dialogue with the victims as well as interact with the members of the troops on the ground.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now