Gov Bello signs bill on Niger’s Security Trust Fund | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Bello signs bill on Niger’s Security Trust Fund
The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has signed into law the bill on Security Trust Fund to help the state have a sustainable funding mechanism to tackle insecurity.
The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matene, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Minna, said the Trust Fund would help the government to canvass for funds within and outside the state.
According to him, the government cannot fund security in the state alone and needs additional support from private organizations and individuals.
The SSG assured that the government would not interfere with the Trust Fund, saying a board would be put in place to decide how the funds would be disbursed.
He also disclosed that the state government has implemented some stiffer measures to address the state’s security challenges.
READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill foreign national in Niger State
“The Fund is meant to support and assist the state in its fight against insecurity,” Matane added.
Meanwhile, the state’s Ministry of Transportation has directed the registration of all commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said all commercial motorcycle and tricycle drivers must have a rider’s card that would permit them to ply the roads.
The card, according to him, is renewable every two years.
He said: “The registration of motorcycles and tricycles in the state is to enable the state to have a database of these riders in the state so that they can be tracked. This is because we have a lot of motorcycles and tricycles that are without registration numbers. This will also help us to cut down their excesses.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’
Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...