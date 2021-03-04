Gov Bello signs bill on Niger’s Security Trust Fund | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has signed into law the bill on Security Trust Fund to help the state have a sustainable funding mechanism to tackle insecurity.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matene, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Minna, said the Trust Fund would help the government to canvass for funds within and outside the state.

According to him, the government cannot fund security in the state alone and needs additional support from private organizations and individuals.

The SSG assured that the government would not interfere with the Trust Fund, saying a board would be put in place to decide how the funds would be disbursed.

He also disclosed that the state government has implemented some stiffer measures to address the state’s security challenges.

“The Fund is meant to support and assist the state in its fight against insecurity,” Matane added.

Meanwhile, the state’s Ministry of Transportation has directed the registration of all commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said all commercial motorcycle and tricycle drivers must have a rider’s card that would permit them to ply the roads.

The card, according to him, is renewable every two years.

He said: “The registration of motorcycles and tricycles in the state is to enable the state to have a database of these riders in the state so that they can be tracked. This is because we have a lot of motorcycles and tricycles that are without registration numbers. This will also help us to cut down their excesses.”

