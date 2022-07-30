Metro
Gov Bello suspends SUBEB chief in Niger
The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has suspended the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Isah Adamu, over anomalies in the board’s operations.
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Minna, the state capital.
READ ALSO: SERAP wants Buhari to probe, recover ‘billions missing from UBEC, SUBEBs’
He said: “The suspension was necessitated by some observed anomalies in the operations of the board.
“The Governor directed Adamu to hand over the affairs of the board to the Permanent Member III on the board to enable full review of its operations for optimal growth.”
