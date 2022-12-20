Gov Buni orders release of teenager detained for alleged criticism on social media

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered the immediate release of a 16-year-old boy who was detained by the police for allegedly insulting him on social media.

The boy, who is simply identified as Umar, was arrested by operatives attached to the Yobe State police command on December 11.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had earlier on Tuesday demanded the teenager’s unconditional release by the police.

The governor, who gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday evening by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said he was unaware of the boy’s arrest and detention.



READ ALSO: Gov Buni urges Muslims to pray for peace in Nigeria

He added it was unnecessary to arrest anyone for criticising him.

Buni said: “This is the price of leadership, and we are fully conscious of it; therefore, I couldn’t have ordered nor condoned the detention of anyone.

“Until someone drew my attention to it, I wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention. I have now directed his immediate release from detention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now