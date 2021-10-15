Gov Buni reshuffles cabinet, creates new ministry

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved a minor reshuffle of the state executive council.

The Secretary to the State Government, Baba Wali, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Damaturu, said the government also created a new Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment, and Employment Generation in the state.

According to him, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information, and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, will head the new ministry.

The Commissioner for Land and Solid Minerals, Alhaji Mohammad Lamin, was moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture.

The governor also approved that the functions of the Ministry of Land be subsumed to the newly created Yobe Geographic Information System (YOGIS).

The statement read: “The responsibility of administration and management of land matters including issues relating to land allocation title registration, use, searches, charting, cadastral, planning and other responsibilities as may be determined by the governor have been transferred to YOGIS.

“With the signing of the Law to provide for the establishment of YOGIS, the Ministry of Land and Solid Minerals ceases to exist.”

