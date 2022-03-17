Gov Buni returns, speaks on CECPC leadership crisis

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has clarified the state of affairs within the leadership ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Buni spoke on Thursday, after returning from a medical trip abroad.

This was contained in a release by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

According to him, all actions taken by the APC CECPC under Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, who was the acting chairman, remained valid and binding.

“I duly transmitted power to His Excellency the Niger state Governor, Muhammed Sani Bello.

“Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the committee under his leadership as acting chairman, remain valid and binding,” he said.

Buni also implored party stakeholders to put the past behind as the party works towards ensuring a successful national convention.

“Put the recent events in the party behind you and work towards a successful Convention.

“The success of the party remains paramount and needs the support of every member.

“As we head towards the National Convention, the party needs the support of every stakeholder and member to succeed.

“As democrats and committed party members, we should avoid issues that are capable of diverting our attention from the path of success,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the amicable resolution of the crisis.

“We appreciate the good leadership role played by Mr President in resolving the recent events to keep a united and strong APC,” he said.

Earlier, the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, had disclosed that the leadership positions were still intact.

The CECPC Secretary revealed that the party remains united and the cause of the furore was a medical trip undertaken by the Chairman, Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni despite handing over to Niger State Governor Sani Bello in an acting capacity.

