Gov Diri advocates for state control of ecological fund

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has advocated for the control of the ecological fund by states instead of the Federal Government from Abuja.

The governor also expressed worry over the current situation where the ecological fund was managed in Abuja by people that know little or nothing about the ecological problems of the states.

Diri spoke at Government House, Yenagoa, when he hosted members of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as expressing appreciation to the committee for the visit, saying Bayelsa State needed sufficient ecological fund given its numerous environmental challenges.

According to him, the ecological committee of the House of Representatives is germane to Bayelsa given the fact that the state was below sea level and had many ecological problems.

Diri said: “I appeal that if we want this country to develop, then we have to sit up as legislators so that at the end of the day, the executive arm will know that there is an arm of government that has been given that responsibility to oversight and ensure that there are checks and balances.

“These ecological issues are actually in the states but ecological funds are in the centre and managed by people who do not know anything about the ecological problems. So when we talk about the ecological problems we have in our states, they do not understand.”

Diri further noted that Nigeria would be a better place to live in if legislators lived up to expectation, describing the legislative arm of government as the bastion of democracy given its constitutional powers.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Fund, Isiaka Ibrahim, said they were in the state as part of their oversight function with a view to seeking areas of partnership with the state government.

He also expressed the readiness of members of the committee to help the governor succeed, urging him to feel free to approach the committee for support in areas within its power.

