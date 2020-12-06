Gov Diri condoles with IG over death of policemen in Ijaw River during by-election

The Governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, has condoled with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the death of some policemen in Ijaw River during the December 5 senatorial by-election in the state.

The policemen drowned in the Ijaw River after their boats capsized while they were escorting voting materials to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

It was learnt that 11 policemen were involved in the accident but while five of them were rescued six others drowned in the Ijaw River.

Governor Diri, in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, commiserated with the IGP and the families of the policemen who drowned in the Ijaw River.

Diri described the sudden death of the policemen in Ijaw River while on national duty as “very painful”.

On the conduct of the election Governor Diri said, “The process was faster and even more smooth. The card reader identified me as soon as my voter’s card was slotted in.

“So I can describe the process as smooth, fast, and peaceful. Certainly, the simultaneous accreditation and voting enhanced the process rather than waiting for hours before coming back to vote.”

Governor Diri added, “I think this decision of taking them at the same time is far better than what we used to do.”

