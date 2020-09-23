Gov Diri flays RMAFC decision to deduct Bayelsa funds in favour of Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has kicked against the deduction of the state’s funds by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in favour of Rivers State following a High Court ruling.

Diri in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Tuesday described the move as unacceptable, when RMAFC Federal Commissioners representing the South South region paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

During the visit, Governor Diri called on the commission to revisit its decision until the apex court gives a final verdict on the boundary dispute between both states.

He said, “The action by the commission is tantamount to ceding a part of Bayelsa State to Rivers State, which can breach the peace between both sister states.

“I will still appeal to your chairman and members of your commission to revisit this deduction from the monthly allocation of Bayelsa. I have in this regard written letters to the President, the Vice President, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Accountant General. I will follow it up by visiting their offices.

“We want to explore a peaceful method. But what the commission has done can degenerate the peace that we are having between these sister states. I don’t think that my people from Oluasiri in Nembe and all of us from Bayelsa will accept ceding any parts of our territories to anybody.

“So, what your commission has done is indirectly ceding our territories to Rivers State and that is totally unacceptable to us as a people and a state,” Diri fumed.

