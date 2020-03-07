Gov Diri reveals how Adeboye told him he would recover his mandate —Gov Diri

The governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has revealed how the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told him he was going to recover his mandate.

He made the revelation when he testified at the church’s monthly meeting on Friday. The meeting was held at the church’s international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Explaining how it happened, he said, “I contested in the governorship election in Bayelsa State in November 2019 and thereafter I was alleged to have lost the election.

“I promptly rejected those results and continued with the judicial process in Nigeria.

“During the process, I visited this church on the 11th of January during the programme of the Great Turn Around.

“After the service, I went to see Daddy G.O. He prayed for me and thereafter, he said, ‘It is well. Go and when you receive it, come back to the church’.

“The judicial processes continued until the 14th of February about 24 hours to the swearing in of the alleged winner; brethren, a miracle was accomplished. The Supreme Court declared me the winner of that election.

“I have come to give Him (God) the glory and to return the glory to Him and to Him alone. I want to thank Daddy G.O. and all of you who stood with me in prayers. Today, I am the governor of Bayelsa State.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced David Lyon, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of that election held on November 16, 2019.

However, the Supreme Court, a day before Lyon was to be inaugurated as governor, sacked him and declared Diri the governor-elect of Bayelsa State. He was subsequently sworn-in on February 15, as the Bayelsa State governor.

