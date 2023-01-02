Gov Diri signs Bayelsa 2023 budget of N389.3bn

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday signed the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill of N389.37 billion.

He also signed a bill on the state’s Contributory Pension Scheme for civil servants, local government workers, and political appointees.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, who presented the bills for assent at the Government House in Yenagoa, said workers in the state would be required to contribute eight percent of their salaries toward their retirement.

He added that the state government and local government councils as their employers would contribute 10 percent on their behalf.

On the 2023 Appropriation Bill, the speaker said the initial amount presented to the assembly for consideration was N385.21 billion but the figure was raised by N4 billion after consultations with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The development, according to him, brought the total amount to N389.37 billion for the 2023 fiscal year.

In his address at the forum, Diri said the Contributory Pension Law would put an end to the long delay and harrowing experience retirees passed through before receiving their gratuities and other entitlements.

He added that the pension scheme had to be backed by law and would outlive his administration.

