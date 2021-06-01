Gov El-Rufai appoints five new permanent secretaries, redeploys others in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries in the state.

He also approved the redeployment of others to various ministries.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the new permanent secretaries are – Abubakar Abba-Umar, Yusuf Sale, Adamu Atama, Balarabe Wakili and Ya’u Y. Tanko.

They will fill existing vacancies following the retirement of three permanent secretaries and death of one other.

Those who retired from service were Musa Adamu, Amina Adamu-Ikara, and Sabiu Sani.

According to the statement, Ibrahim S. Jere has been posted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Haliru M. Soba to Business, Innovation and Technology and Mahmud Shuaibu will move to Finance.

The statement added: “Others are – Adamu M. Mansur (Health), Habiba Shekarau (Housing and Urban Development), and Stephen Joseph (Ministry of Human Services and Social Development).

“ Abdullahi Sani and Chris Adapar-Umar remain in the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and Ministry of Justice respectively, while Mahmud Yamusa takes charge of Ministry of Sports Development.

“Phoebe Yayi is the new Permanent Secretary in the Planning and Budget Commission, while Abubakar Abba-Umar takes charge of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

“Yusuf Sale was moved to Ministry of Education; Adamu Atama, Environment and Natural Resources, and Bashir Umar-Lere, Public Works and Infrastructure.

“Nuhu Buzun is the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Political Affairs and Muhammad Bashir-Umar, General Services, both in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Aisha K. Mohammed is Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Murtala M. Dabo, Public Service Office and Amina Sulaiman, Establishment.

“Other Permanent Secretaries include – Balarabe Wakili, Teachers Service Board and Ya’u Y. Tanko, Local Government Service Board.”

