Gov El-Rufai confirms 33 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kaduna

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, has confirmed that the state recorded 33 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The governor in a post on his official Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, said that the 33 new cases were among 455 samples the state recently sent to be tested for the virus.

He wrote, “Covid-19 Update: 33 samples returned positive, out of 455 tested.

“The new cases are from Kaduna North (14), seven each from Chikun and Zaria, two each in Sabon-Gari and Igabi and one from Giwa”.

The 33 new cases recorded in Kaduna were part of the 594 cases recorded in 21 states on Thursday night.

The record pushed Nigeria’s total coronavirus cases to 22,614. A total 549 patients have died as a result of the dreaded pandemic.

