Gov El-Rufai imposes 24-hr curfew on Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has imposed a 24 hour curfew on all 23 local government areas in the State to stem any possible violence arising from the #EndSARS protests.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who said that the curfew earlier imposed on some communities in Chikun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas had been extended to all parts of the state.

Aruwan said, “This measure is taken to help safeguard our communities, protect lives and property and contain criminal elements who are looting public and private assets.”

The statement further explained that the extension of the 24-hour curfew to all the 23 local government areas of the state is effective immediately.

It said, “The state government would keep the situation under review and regrets the inconvenience it may cause to law-abiding citizens.

The state government also appealed to all residents of the state to kindly bear with the government as it takes necessary action to maintain law and order, and to protect the right of citizens to live in peace.

