Gov El-Rufai proscribes Southern Kaduna group hours to end of tenure

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has proscribed the Atyap Community Development Association in the Southern part of the state.

He, therefore, declared the group an unlawful society following its alleged involvement in activities threatening peaceful co-existence and good governance of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the signing of the Atyap Community Development Association (Proscription) Order, 2023 was in line with the powers conferred on the governor by Section 60 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No. 5 of 2017, and Section 5 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



He added that the proscription order took effect on May 24.

The governor proscribed the association just a few hours before the end of his eight-year rule in the state.

He will hand over power to the governor-elect, Uba Sani, on Monday.

