Gov El-Rufai reveals real cause of incessant killings in Southern Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed the real reason behind the spate of wanton killings in Southern Kaduna which has claimed scores of lives in recent times.

Governor El-Rufai who opened up on Tuesday during an address at a security meeting held at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna said that it was as a result of disagreement over farmland.

He said that the current crisis in Southern Kaduna is; “the tragic aftermath of events of June 5, when youths from two communities clashed over farmlands in Zangon-Kataf and the upsurge of violence in the same area that started on June 11.”

However, according to him, “like an unwanted virus, the violence has spread to and has necessitated extraordinary measures in four local government areas in southern Kaduna.”

According to him, his government had done everything within its constitutional powers to bring peace to Southern Kaduna and all parts of the state.

“We answered the decade old demand for a permanent military base by working with the Federal Government to deploy a forward operating base of the Nigerian Army in Kafanchan.

“Our government purchased an estate to provide accommodation for a permanent mobile police squadron in the area. Also deployed in the area are troops from Operation Safe Haven and Nigerian Army Special Forces, complemented by two mobile police squadrons,” El-Rufai said.

He also warned that “no one should be allowed to get away with crime just because they can hide it under an ethno-religious veneer.”

