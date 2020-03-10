Gov El-Rufai’s apology over Kaduna attacks a rhetoric with political agenda, group says

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Kaduna State, has declared that the recent apology by the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to the people of Igabi and Giwa Local Areas of the State over bandits’ attack, was a rhetoric calculated at achieving political agenda.

National President of SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake, said that the governor showed double standard, describing his action as an apparent display of hatred and neglect of Southern Kaduna people who had severally been under bandits’ attacks.

Asake in a statement issued on Tuesday added that southern Kaduna communities are on the verge of annihilation stating that the governor had never for once visited and commiserated with the people of the area.

He said: “The prompt response by el-Rufai as demonstrated in his sympathy visit may have portrayed him as a humane leader that is genuinely interested in the welfare of citizens.

“It is strange that after a series of deadly attacks on communities, mostly in the southern part, he has neither condemned it nor issue a statement on such attacks. Could this present apology be premised on rhetoric calculated at achieving some political agenda, rather than expressing genuine sympathy?

“Without equivocation, even before the dastardly attacks on Igabi and Giwa villages, several communities in southern part of the state have been invaded by kidnappers, Fulani herdsmen militia and armed bandits.

“These attacked communities in Southern Kaduna have become prone to interminable and unprovoked attacks that have led to scores of deaths, abductions and massive destruction of property.”

The comments by the group comes after the Kaduna State Government last Friday met with the Fulani leaders and other stakeholders from the southern part of the state over growing insecurity in the area.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who represented the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the meeting, said the government would explore efforts to bring lasting peace to the area.

The commissioner told the group the forum was in continuation of the state government’s quest for restoration of peace in the state.

