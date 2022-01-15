Gov Emmanuel cautions Nigerians on hate speech ahead of 2023 elections

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Saturday urged Nigerians to vote for leaders with interests of the country at heart in 2023.

Emmanuel, who made the call during the 2022 Wreath Laying and Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held in Uyo, warned Nigerians, particularly politicians against making utterances capable of heating up the polity.

He said: “As we get ready to elect our next set of leaders, let us be reminded that national interest should and must triumph over our personal or group interest and those things that may heat up the polity and strain the cords of our unity must be avoided.

READ ALSO: Powerful interests in APC plotting against me over 2023 elections – Fayemi

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our people to eschew tendencies that helped provide the ferment for conflicts.

“The brave warriors we are honouring today, believed in something, an ideal or causes higher than their personal or collective interest, and that’s why they elected through volunteerism, not by conscription to sign up to fight for the preservation of our territorial integrity against foreign or domestic enemies.

“We are a nation rich in diversity, and our diversity should represent our strength and not platforms to enlarge our fault lines or differences. God has given Nigeria all that is needed for success. We must learn to jaw-jaw instead of war-war.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now