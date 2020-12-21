Gov Emmanuel orders probe of alleged child abuse in Akwa Ibom school

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has ordered an investigation into the alleged case of child abuse at the Deeper Life School in the state.

The governor’s decision followed the release of a video where a woman simply identified as Deborah Okezie, alleged that her 11-year- old son was starved of food for days, beaten and sexually abused at Deeper Life High School, Uyo.

Okezie said some senior students in the school “habitually inserted their fingers and toes in his son’s anus.”

In a statement issued on Sunday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini EmemObong, Governor Emmanuel directed the Commissioner for Education, Enobong Mboho, to probe the allegations.

The statement read:

Read also: Akwa Ibom to close down 1,140 illegal schools

“The state government has noted with great concern the complaints by a parent, whose child is a student of the Deeper Life College, Uyo.

“The complaint gleaned from social and traditional media related to the maltreatment and abuse of the complainant’s child, which occurred at the said school.

“Consequently, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has directed the Commissioner for Education to immediately investigate these complaints in the school and take necessary action.

“The state government is committed to the protection of children wherever they may be within its jurisdiction.”

Join the conversation

Opinions