Gov Emmanuel signs Akwa Ibom 2021 budget of N456.2bn into law

Governor Udom Emmanuel, has signed the Akwa Ibom State, 2021 budget proposal of N456.2 billion into law.

Emmanuel who signed the 2021 budget tagged “Budget of Economic Reconstruction” on Thursday, December 10, at an enlarged Executive Council Meeting at the Government House in Uyo, reassured that all projects initiated by his administration will be completed before the end of his tenure.

The signing of the 2021 budget proposal followed a N20.5 billion augmentation to the N435.6 billion proposal presented by the Governor to the State House of Assembly on October 20, before its passage on the December 8.

This was derived from an addition of N6.1 billion to the proposed N158.4 billion in the recurrent and 14.4 billion to the proposed 226.9 billion in the capital estimates presented by the Governor.

Thanking the leadership and members of the House of Assembly, especially the House Committee on Appropriation and Finance, Ministries of Finance, Economic Development and the State Budget Office for their hard work to avail the state with the final appropriation bill for 2021, Emmanuel said their cooperation in setting an economic tone for the state.

“I want to thank you and your entire leadership because I’ve seen the sincerity in your heart to join hands so that we can get things done. I also want to use this opportunity to reassure you that as long as this administration is concerned, all our projects will be completed,” Governor Emmanuel said.

