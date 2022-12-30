Gov Emmanuel signs Akwa Ibom 2023 budget of N700bn

The Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Friday signed the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill of N700 billion.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Uyo.

He said N344 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N356 billion as capital spending in the budget.

The commissioner added that the council had approved the extension of the retirement age for teachers in government employment from 60 to 65 years effective from Friday.

He said the council also approved the release of N675 million for the payment of the 2019 leave grant to teachers in the state.

Ememobong said: “The state executive council granted approval for the employment of 1, 000 junior workers into the state civil service.

“We also granted approval for the training of 2, 000 youths in Maritime Safety and Surveillance to be undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning.”

