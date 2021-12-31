Gov Emmanuel swears in new high court judges

The Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel on Thursday swore in Justice Eme Daniel Ekong and Justice Effiong Asuquo Effiong as new High Court Judges for the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary.

Princess Eme Ekong, 56, was called to Bar in December 1990, and has served in the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary rising to the position of Chief Magistrate 1, while Effiong Effiong FCIA, 48, last served as Chief Registrar in the State Judiciary, prior to the appointment.

Speaking after administering the oaths of allegiance and office, the Governor congratulated the newly sworn-in benchers and commended the contributions of the Judiciary to the functioning of the state government.

The Governor sued for closer collaborations and harmonious relationship of the members of the judicial arm of government with the state executive while tasking the legal institution in the state to strive to give the state a good representation at the federal benches.

“While I congratulate the two judges, I’m happy we’re doing this before the end of 2021. I know the work is a whole lot, but as much as we can, let’s keep a good relationship. Let me thank you for how you’ve worked with us so far and I hope we gear up for even better collaboration in moving the state forward in 2022”, he said.

Read also: Gov Emmanuel presents 2022 budget proposal of ₦582.1bn to Akwa Ibom Assembly

Governor Emmanuel restated the commitment of his administration to boost justice delivery at all levels of the state judicial system which, he said, informed his effort to ensure the swearing-in of the new Judges before the end of 2021.

He further buttressed his commitment by indicating readiness to approve the appointment of at least ten new Magistrates for the State magistrates courts and considerations of more members into the customary courts.

“I know you’ve also made a request for appointments of new Magistrates and Customary Court Members. I will try and make sure we appoint ten new Magistrates. I think we should try and fill that first before we go to the Customary Courts,” the Governor stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now