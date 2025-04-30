Gov Eno hints at PDP exit, suggests ‘different plane’ for political future

Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, has ignited political speculation by publicly questioning the long-term viability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his political ambitions beyond 2027, hinting at a potential defection.

Speaking at a constituency outreach meeting in Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area, on Tuesday, the governor used an analogy of a malfunctioning aircraft to express his concerns about the PDP, suggesting he might seek a “different plane” to reach his political destination—a statement widely interpreted as a coded message about a possible move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” Eno asked, addressing a large crowd at the Town Square meeting for the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency.

His remarks come amidst growing unease within the PDP, exacerbated by recent high-profile defections, including that of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC, highlighting internal divisions and instability within the party.

Despite these concerns, Governor Eno urged his supporters to remain focused on the administration’s goals, emphasizing his commitment to service delivery.



READ ALSO: Gov Eno dissolves cabinet in Akwa Ibom

As part of the constituency engagement, the governor distributed empowerment packages to over 400 constituents, including grants for traders and farmers, substantial funding for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and equipment support. Specifically, 154 traders received grants, 116 farmers were supported, four individuals received ₦5 million each for business development, and 131 benefitted from equipment support.

Governor Eno advised the beneficiaries to use the funds wisely, cautioning against investing in Ponzi schemes or other unproductive ventures. “We need to meet with the people from time to time. Governance doesn’t end at elections,” he said. “We’re here to listen, to assess your needs, and to let you know what we’ve done and what we plan to do.”

Eno also disclosed that his administration had completed outreach in four of the state’s ten federal constituencies and assured that all constituencies would be covered in time to incorporate their needs into the 2026 budget. “We will review your requests and prioritize based on available resources. What we can’t do now will be considered in future budgets,” he added. “This government belongs to the people—it is for you, with you, and by you.”

While Governor Eno has not made a formal declaration of defection, his comments have intensified political discussions about the changing dynamics within Akwa Ibom State and the broader national opposition landscape.

