Gov Eno tells commissioners to join him in APC or resign

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Thursday told the state commissioners and other political appointees to join him in the All Progressives Congress (APC) or resign from their positions.

The governor gave the directive during the State Executive Council in Uyo.

He said the appointees are not under obligation to join him in the APC, but they would not remain in his cabinet while in another party.

The development thus confirmed rumours of Eno’s impending switch to the APC after he described the Peoples Democratic Party as a faulty aircraft earlier this month.

He said: “It’s no more news that I’m moving party, if you don’t know that by now, I don’t know what else you know.

“So, we want our commissioners and members of excos, appointees; I am told that some of you are saying that you will not come, you are free, absolutely free not to join me. But you won’t be in my state executive council.

“So, you better just be prepared to resign the day I announce that I’m moving because you are an appointee and your loyalty is to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti party. It’s not a threat, it is what it is. I won’t beg you to come, you should normally not even expect it.

“I love the PDP, I want to stay in the PDP, but clearly, I don’t have a road map to guarantee that I’ll be able to have a smooth sail in the elections, not because we won’t win elections.

“In this state today, with the work that all of us have done, even if we contest on a zero party, we will win this election. There’s no doubt about it. We’ve worked very hard, but we know that at the national level that our party is not coming together.”

