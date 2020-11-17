Gov Fayemi accuses ex-Gov Fayose of ‘killing’ Ekiti LCDAs

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has accused his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose of effectively ‘killing’ local council development areas in the state with politics while neglecting the interest of the people in the state.

Fayemi made the accusation on Monday, November 16, noting that the LCDAs he created when he was in power in 2014 were left to rot by Fayose, all in the name of playing negative politics while not bringing development to the areas.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, while inaugurating a 13-member LCDA creation committee, Fayemi said he created the LCDAs to hearken to the yearnings of the people who demanded for governance to be brought closer to the grassroots.

He added that his action was a demonstration of his government’s commitment to equity, justice and fair-play, as well as increasing representation to all levels of governance.

“Regrettably, Fayose who succeeded me, placed politics above the far-reaching interest of Ekiti people. The process was abandoned, just like he did to many of the developmental policies, programmes and projects of my first term,” Fayemi said.

But in a swift reaction, the media aide to Fayose, Lere Olayinka, said his principal does not want to join issues with Fayemi because it is not necessary and would be a waste of time responding to the governor.

