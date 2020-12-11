Gov Fayemi advises #EndSARS protesters on how to fight for demands

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode has advised those behind the #EndSARS protests to employ stealth and not brigandage when fighting for their demands.

Governor Fayemi who gave the advice on Friday during a virtual symposium organised by the Harvard Kenny School Alumni Association of Nigeria said that during his time as an activist, he knew when to pause and negotiate with the government, hence his successes.

According to Governor Fayemi, government has a duty to begin to respond to those reasonable demands that they make for a good education which is a right not a privilege, for accountable governance and for human rights protection among others.

Speaking further during the virtual symposium, Governor Fayemi said youths had a right to demand good governance and an end to police brutality.

Governor Fayemi said, “We do owe them (youths) a duty to begin to respond to those reasonable demands that they make for a good education which is a right not a privilege, for accountable governance, for human rights protection and I think this is something that the government must respond to.

“They are the larger part of the population but they need to really rid themselves of a sense of entitlement because nobody gives you these things freely, you have to fight for it and I am glad that they are beginning to fight for it.

“Ultimately, when they start knocking on that door, and they break the door open, they will be allowed in. But in breaking it open, they can do it by stealth rather than by brigandage. Some of us have spent our time at the barricade.

“In the better time of my younger days, I was also a #EndSARS protester of sorts as you know. But I knew when to stop and when to start negotiating with those in power and authority and ultimately, we made some progress,” he noted.

