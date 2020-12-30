Latest Metro

Gov. Fayemi appoints new Surveyor-General, Auditor- General

December 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has on Tuesday, approved the appointment of Mr. Samuel Ibidunmoye as the State Surveyor-General, and Mr. Victor Adeuya, as the Auditor- General of the State.

Fayemi in a statement, issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, noted that the two appointments are with immediate effect

According to Fayemi, the appointments had earlier been confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

Read also: Ekiti APC wants to ‘force’ Fayemi to contest 2023 presidency

The new Surveyor-General, who was once the Executive Secretary, Ekiti State Boundary Commission, has been acting as the Surveyor-General, before being finally appointed.

Ibidunmoye, appreciated Fayemi for seeing him worthy of being appointed into such a sensitive position in the state civil service.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */