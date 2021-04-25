Gov Fayemi counsels Nigerians on how to end banditry, terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said a united humanity is required to defeat banditry and other crimes that have posed serious security challenges to Nigeria.

Fayemi spoke on Friday while delivering the convocation lecture at the graduation ceremony of Good Shepard Major Catholic Seminary, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He warned against giving ethnic motives to crimes. He urged Nigerians regardless of religious and ethnic backgrounds to join hands to defeat those he referred to as “evil merchants.”

Fayemi also advised Christians to embrace inclusive politics ahead of the 2023 general elections, urging them to look beyond the religious, ethnic or regional background of contestants in determining their suitability for the positions they are running for.

The Governor charged Christians involved in politics to imbibe the concept of servant leadership principles to reclaim the idea of public service as a transformative pursuit of greater goods.

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), stated that: “leaders driven by the desire to serve at various levels of governance can turn the tide of decay and create conditions for more of our people to live a better life.”

He reiterated his call on well-meaning Christians not to shy away from participating in partisan politics which he described as a vehicle for nation building and a platform for the realisation of the good of society.

Speaking on the criminal acts being perpetrated in some parts of the country, Fayemi cautioned against clothing such acts in ethnic or religious garb. He insisted that stakeholders must not be blinded by primordial sentiments in reacting to issues like banditry, kidnapping and killings in the country.

“Today, criminality is interpreted as either religious genocide or ethnic cleansing. While the media enjoy the serialization of sensational stories, our collective humanity is being eroded as our sense of empathy as a people is now determined by the faith or ethnic background of a victim of criminality.”

“The truth is that when bandits kill in the mostly Christian dominated areas, some of us are very responsive to condemn it and then brand it a genocidal attack aimed at wiping out the Christian population in such a place.

“Conversely, when a mostly Muslim dominated population is the victim of the same crime, mum is sometimes the word. Our experience with banditry and kidnappings has shown that we need a united humanity to defeat these evil merchants.

“I would rather a Church that will condemn both, show concern, provide the same succour, offer the same sympathy and make the same demands on government,” he said.

The Governor stressed that the church has vital roles to play as the nation inches towards another cycle of elections in 2023 in mobilising the laity, women and youth organisations for effective political participation that will lead to the choice of quality and God fearing leaders.

He said while it would be nice to have a Christian emerge as the next President, Christians should not be beclouded by religious sentiments in exercising their franchise in the 2023 polls but should organise platforms to interrogate candidates seeking their votes to ascertain their suitability.

He said: “While it is nice to see one of us being the president in 2023, it is important to look beyond the religious profession of the gladiators or even their ethnic or geopolitical origin. The Church should develop a charter of concerns which must be as inclusive as possible and engage the candidates in direct conversations and debates.

“I will want to see the Church and its affiliates and perhaps, in association with other faiths, organize debates for candidates that address fundamental issues around freedom of religion, conscience, association and other areas of interest. The work of the CBCN in this respect is worthy of commendation, but we must do more.”

