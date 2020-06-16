Gov Fayemi has sowed seed of discord, acrimony by imposing friend as monarch –Ekiti community

The Ekiti State government led by Governor Kayode Fayemi has been accused of sowing the seed of discord and acrimony in Orin Ekiti, in Ido/ Osi local Government area of Ekiti State.

He was accused of allegedly imposing his friend, Mr Adeniran Oluwafemi Ajibewa as the new monarch of the community.

The comments were made on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti by an elder in the town, Mr. Oluwafemi Fadipe, while addressing a press conference, moments after indigenes of Orin Ekiti, rejected the installation of Mr Ajibewa.

Mr Fadipe also wondered how the state government could assume the position of kingmakers through warrant chiefs in a town where there are traditional kingmakers.

“I have never seen a situation whereby Olorin will be installed this way. There is a saying that it is in Ado Ekiti that Ewi will be installed, but Olorin is now being installed in Ado Ekiti. This is distasteful.

“How could the government assume the position of kingmakers through warrant chiefs in a town where there are traditional kingmakers? Oluwafemi Adeniran Ajibewa was never the choice of the community; it was a case of fraud. The Morgan report of 1978 recognised only Famokiti and Olubunmo. Is this the way they want to restore our values in Ekiti?”

He added further; “The kingmakers didn’t partake in the installation. Even if you see the kinds of people they selected as warrant chiefs, you will be appalled and disappointed. We advise the government to study how Obas are selected and stop introducing politics and desecrating the Olorin stool.

“Installation is a big traditional event, but it has been reduced to a political chess game. People are not happy, but we are pleading for peace. We respect the governor for being highly educated, the Deputy Governor too a Lawyer, so we were marveled about why they took this step.

“They must reverse the action and if they fail to listen to our demands, we will go to court”.

Also speaking, a Prince from Famokiti ruling house, Mr. Olufemi Dada, said he had witnessed installation of three Kings and was never shabbily done this way, saying the result of Justice Jide Aladejana Judicial panel of enquiry confirmed that two ruling houses were in existence.

“The gazette that established the Ajibewa ruling house was never signed by kingmakers; it was a product of forgery.

“The installed Oba is still abroad; this further showed that tradition had been badly abraded and disrespected? The warrant chiefs selected were Okada riders and street urchins. The governor was only using the Obaship position to pacify friends and political associates,” he alleged.

