Gov Fayemi, Ighodalo, Opeke, Ajaere, others named in NGF-NESG committee | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Fayemi, Ighodalo, Opeke, Ajaere, others named in NGF-NESG committee
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) on Wednesday set up a steering committee for NGF-NESG Economic Roundtable (NNER).
Members of corporate Nigeria inaugurated into the committee are Asue Ighodalo (co-chair), Foluso Philips of PCL, Transinvestment’s Kyari Bukar, Amina Maina of MRS Oil, Udeme Ufot of SO&U, MainOne Cable founder, Funke Opeke, and Chairman of the GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere, who is the youngest member of the team.
State governors appointed into the steering committee of NGF-NESG Economic Roundtable include: Gov Kayode Fayemi (co-chair), Gov Nasir El-Rufai, Gov Seyi Makinde, Gov Abdullahi Sule, Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and Gov Dave Umahi.
The roundtable is NESG’s bid to extend its role in business and economic development in Nigeria where it has been involved in shaping economic policy reforms for the benefit of the public for 26 years.
The group has also been involved in connecting national stakeholders to research-based advocacy through public-private dialogue since its inception.
Under this fresh initiative, the group is collaborating with the government to form a think-tank intend to ensure regional development through sub-national competitiveness, as well as building, “state capabilities to develop unique set of institutions, policies and factors for improved productivity.”
The steering committee will, among others:
* Provide oversight of the activities of the Technical Committee and Coordinating Secretariat of the Roundtable;
* Guide and direct the activities of the Roundtable;
* Approve the Roundtable’s Strategic Agenda, Work Plans and Budget;
* Ensure high-level participation of public and private sector leaders at the events of the Roundtable;
* Ensure genuine and focused public-private sector dialogue to advance the objectives of the Roundtable;
* Emphasize the thrust of sub-national competitiveness outputs and outcomes; and
* Champion, promote and facilitate the work of the Roundtable.
