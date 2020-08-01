Latest Politics

Gov Fayemi recovers from COVID-19 after 11 days in isolation

August 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has recovered from COVID-19, after 11 days in isolation.

Governor Fayemi announced this in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @kfayemi, on Saturday morning.

He expressed his gratitude to God, family, medical team and well wishers.

Fayemi wrote, “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID-19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.”

