Gov Finitri, Sen Ndume bemoan Christmas eve Boko Haram attacks, burning of churches

Adamawa State Governor, Adamu Finitri and Senator Ali Ndume have bemoaned attacks carried out by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno and Adamawa states on the eve of Christmas Day.

The attacks led to the death of at least six people in Borno and two in Adamawa. The insurgents also razed churches and residential buildings in Piyemi, a community located 10 kilometres from Chibok, Borno State and Garkida town in Adamawa State.

According to reports, the insurgents stormed the Borno village at about 5pm on Thursday, forcing the residents to flee the town into the mountainous area, while the invading terrorists looted food items and burnt houses amidst sporadic shootings.

Reacting to the attack, Governor Fintiri expressed worry over the attack on Garkida town in the Gombi Local Government Area of the state.

Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday in Yola, said the attack caused the death of two civilians, including a five-year-old.

On his part, Ndume, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, commiserated with the families of the deceased, urging the military to be proactive rather than reacting after the deeds had been done.

He also sympathised with the religious leaders whose churches were destroyed during the incident, urging them to continue to pray for lasting peace in the country.

He said: “It is highly unfortunate that the insurgents struck again on Christmas Eve and killed five people in Pemi.”

