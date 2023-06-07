Gov Fintiri appoints SSG, Head of Service in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Awwal Tukur as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, who confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, said his principal also appointed Dr. Edgar Amos as Chief of Staff in the Government House.

He said: “Following the appointment of Dr Amos who before now was the Head of the Civil Service, Malam Shehu Ardo takes over as Head of the Civil Service.

“The appointments take immediate effect.”

Tukur was a member of the House of Representatives and served as the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council for the last general election in Adamawa State.

