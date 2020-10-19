Gov Fintiri approves appointment of 11 permanent secretaries in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Monday approved the appointment of 11 permanent secretaries for the state’s civil service.

The new permanent secretaries were among the 45 senior officers that sat for the recent promotion test in the state.

They were – Dorothy Augustine, Gajere Japhet, Saso Benson and Felicia Jatau.

Others were – Bello Hamman-Diram, Isuwa Misali, Ali Belhour, Aminu Hamman-Bello, Zainab Adamu, Usman Hamman-Mapeo, and Mohammed Dabo.

The state’s Head of Service, Dr. Edgar Amos, who confirmed the development to journalists in Yola, described the appointment as a milestone in the history of the state’s civil service.

He said the governor described the Adamawa State civil service as one of the best in the country in terms of resourcefulness.

