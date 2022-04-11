Gov Fintiri declares second term bid in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has declared his intention to seek re-election in the state.

Fintiri was elected as governor after defeating Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in the state.

The governor made public his intention during the swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen of the 21 local council chairmen in the state.

He said: “It is no longer news that the nomination form for the Adamawa gubernatorial race of our party has been picked for me.

“We have done so much and there is more to be done to better the lots of our people and our dear state. We have built a trusting relationship with the electorates, majority of whom are the masses where our support is derived because our party needs to continue on the path of victory.

“After a very wide consultation within our great party and outside it, within the state and outside it, with my family, friends, associates and leaders, I wish to formally inform you that I have accepted to offer myself once again to seek for the endorsement of our great party, the PDP, to carry its flag in the 2023 governorship election.

“I believe you can trust me again as you have done before. There is indeed nothing about me that either you or the entire citizens of Adamawa State do not know. And there is nothing on the shelf of your developmental needs that I do not know.

“I have started the crusade for reinventing a new Adamawa state, where no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched. We have done so much in physical infrastructure and moving forward, stomach infrastructure will take precedence.”

