Gov Fintiri rejects rigging claim, insists Adamawa governorship election credible

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has dismissed the claim that the March 18 governorship election in the state was rigged in his favour.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani, had in a recent interview with journalists hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring the election inconclusive.

Binani also accused Governor Fintiri of sponsoring attacks on her supporters in the state.

She insisted that the election was not credible.

Fintiri, who spoke on a Channels Television programme, Sunday, described the APC candidate’s claim as insincere.

The governor described Binani as a pathological liar and insisted that the exercise was free, fair, and credible.

He said: “What’s violence about the election? I got the same result I got in the presidential election. There was nothing like voter suppression. If people lose election, they have cause to say whatever they want to say. This is not new to Nigerians when they lose during an election.”

Fintiri also slammed his opponent for demanding a review of the election.

He urged INEC to continue to deploy technology for the supplementary election to ensure transparency in the process.

“Why will the results be reviewed? It was not done during the presidential election. So what now? Why does she want the review when we already downloaded the results for the affected local government?,” the governor stated.

