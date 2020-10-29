Gov Fintiri relaxes curfew in Adamawa

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Thursday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

Fintiri, who announced the relaxation of the curfew in a statewide broadcast in Yola, said the government took the decision after reviewing the event of the last few days in the state.

He added that the curfew would now run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. effective from Friday.

The governor said: “I have reviewed the situation in the state with security operatives and duly observed that relative calm is returning across the state.

“The government has relaxed the current curfew regime. The new curfew period will run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning from Friday, 30 October, 2020.

“Meanwhile, checkpoints will be mounted at all the entry and exit points of the state to stop any attempt by thieves to escape with their loots from the state.

“We shall review the curfew situation as the situation warrants.”

