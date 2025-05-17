Gov Fubara my political son, no problem with him – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, declared on Saturday the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, remains his political son despite their differences.

The pair fell out towards the end of 2023 over control of political structure and other issues in the oil-rich state.

President Bola Tinubu suspended the governor, his deputy and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months in March over the prolonged crisis in the state.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin on Saturday, Wike dismissed the claims of feud between the two men.

The governor insisted that he cannot fight his son, adding that the problem was not against Fubara, but those pushing the governor against him.

He said: “That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son, why will I fight with him?

“I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for.

“When you don’t defeat them, they will think you….. Defeat them to the final stage.

“Now, they are ashamed because they are being defeated. They are the ones pushing Fubara.”

