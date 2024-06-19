Politics
GOV Fubara takes hold of Rivers LGs, swears in caretaker chairmen
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has taken a step future in consolidating a hold on power in the state by swearing in new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.
The swearing-in was done on Wednesday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital amid tight security.
The swearing-in comes a day after he forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo.
It will be recalled that the lawmakers had invited the nominees for screening as early as 8am on Wednesday.
Below are the names of the caretaker chairmen:
Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
Emouha LGA – David Omereji
Etche LGA – John Otamiri
READ ALSO:Fubara meets security chiefs as local govt crisis spreads in Rivers
Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
Tai LGA – Matthew Dike
The swearing of caretaker chairmen adds another twist to the political crisis in the state months after the Rivers Assembly passed the Local Government Amendment Bill into law.
Though Fubara refused to assent the bill, the lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule vetoed him.
The law empowered the Rivers State Assembly to extend the tenure of council chairpersons, their vice, and councillors where it is deemed impossible to hold elections before the end of their three-year tenure.
But a court nullified the amended law, prompting an appeal. The appeal court is set to deliver a ruling on the matter on June 20, 2024.
