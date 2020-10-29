Latest Politics Top Stories

Gov Ganduje reinstates media aide suspended over comment against Buhari

October 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai.

The governor made this know via the state government Twitter handle @KanostateNg on Wednesday night.

“H.E Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has approved the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai from his suspension.”

Mr Yakasai was suspended for lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari for turning deaf ears to public outcry concerning the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Yakasai had tweeted through his handle, @dawisu, that the President has no empathy for Nigerians by refusing to address the situation.

