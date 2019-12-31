Gov Ganduje suspends law banning opposite sexes from boarding same tricycle

The Kano State government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has suspended its ban of opposite sexes riding in the same tricycle in the metropolis.

The suspension of the implementation of the directive which was supposed to come into effect across the state from January 2020 was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the agency responsible for implementing the law, Kano Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge.

According to Fagge, the decision to suspend the ban which has attracted condemnation from Nigerians, especially on social media was taken after consultation with the leadership of commercial tricycle operators “who pleaded for an extension of the implementation date.”

READ ALSO: Ganduje begins fresh move to create new emirates in Kano

“The law has been suspended till further notice. The decision was taken after consultation with leadership of commercial tricycle operators who pleaded for extending the implementation date,” Mr Fagge said.

The Kano State government had on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, had announced the ban through Harun Ibn-Sina, who represented Ganduje at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

On why the government is committed to imposing the ban, Ibn-Sina who spoke on behalf of Ganduje, stated that the state government is committed to upholding Islamic values.

Join the conversation

Opinions