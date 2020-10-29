Gov Gauduje reinstates media aide suspended over comment against Buhari

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai.
The governor made this know via the state government Twitter handle @KanostateNg on Wednesday night.
Read also: #ENDSARS: Ganduje suspends aide for making “unguarded utterances” against Buhari
“H.E Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has approved the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai from his suspension.”
H.E Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has approved the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai from his suspension.
— Kano State Government (@KanostateNg) October 28, 2020
Mr Yakasai was suspended for lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari for turning deaf ears to public outcry concerning the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.
Yakasai had tweeted through his handle, @dawisu, that the President has no empathy for Nigerians by refusing to address the situation.
- FRANCE: Knifeman fatally stabs three, injures several worshipers in church - October 29, 2020
- We must avoid second wave of COVID-19, our economy too fragile for another lockdown —Buhari - October 29, 2020
- LATEST TECH NEWS: CcHub acquires Kenya’s eLimu as education arm. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, October 29, 2020 - October 29, 2020